Dynamo part ways with Head Coach Paulo Nagamura

HOUSTON – The Houston Dynamo FC have parted ways with head coach Paulo Nagamura, the club announced today.

The 39-year-old finished with an 8-16-5 record in MLS play and departs with the club currently sitting 14th in the Western Conference standings.

Dynamo 2 head coach Kenny Bundy will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. Goalkeeper coach Zack Thornton will remain on staff, while assistant coaches Chris Martinez and Jimmy Nielsen have departed as well.

The São Paulo, Brazil native was appointed head coach of Houston Dynamo FC on Jan. 3, 2022 after spending four years as the head coach of Sporting KC II in the USL Championship and 11 years as a player in MLS. Under Nagamura, Houston reached the Round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup before falling to Sporting Kansas City.

“This is a difficult decision because Paulo is a top individual who has earned the respect of the players and staff for his tireless work ethic and commitment to the club. We wish Paulo and his staff well moving forward in their careers,” said Dynamo General Manager Pat Onstad. “Moving forward, we are excited about this opportunity for Kenny. He is a talented up-and-coming coach who worked his way up through our coaching system and he will lead the team for the remainder of the season.”

Bundy joined the club in 2016 and worked as a head coach for the Dynamo Academy U-19 and U-23 teams. The 41-year-old launched Houston Dynamo 2 at the end of 2021 and led them to a playoff berth in their inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season. In addition, Bundy coached Brazos Valley Cavalry FC to the 2019 USL League Two Mid-South Division Title and an appearance in that season’s conference finals match.

Houston’s roster included 10 new players since the start of the season, headlined by the additions of Designated Players Hector Herrera and Sebastian Ferreira. The roster also includes a third DP Teenage Hadebe, MLS veterans Tim Parker, Steve Clark, Darwin Quintero, Daniel Steres, Fafa Picault, and Corey Baird. The Dynamo roster also includes young international talents in Coco Carrasquilla, Thor Úlfarsson and Nelson Quiñónes.

Nagamura is the fifth midseason coaching departure of the 2022 MLS campaign after D.C. United dismissed Hernan Losada, the San Jose Earthquakes dropped Matias Almeyda, Charlotte FC fired Miguel Angel Ramirez, and Ronny Deila departed NYCFC for Belgian club Standard Liege.

Houston return to action on September 10 to host longtime rivals Sporting KC at 7:30 pm CT.