O.J. Howard signing with Houston Texans, per league source

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 26: O.J. Howard #8 of the Buffalo Bills waves to a group of fans after a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills tight end O.J. Howard is signing with the Texans after a visit and undergoing a physical, according to a league source.

Howard visited the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

He hasn’t been immediately signed to a contract by the Texans, who are thin at the tight end position.

A former Buccaneers first-round draft pick, Howard lost ground behind Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney. He did score a touchdown in a win over the Denver Broncos, but it wasn’t enough to secure a roster spot on a squad headlined by Dawson Knox, their veteran starter.

Howard’s Bills salary, nearly $2 million, is fully guaranteed.

Howard caught 14 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown last season for the Buccaneers. He has 119 career receptions for 1,737 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com