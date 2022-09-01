(Copyright (c) 2022 VYPE - All rights reserved)

H-TOWNFL: From the Houston gridirons to the NFL, who made the cut?

How about this for a coincidence?

The NFL cut down to their 53-man roster this week. Over 1,500 dreams were made and thousands more were dashed in an instant.

It made me wonder, how many Greater Houston high school athletes made the cut?

You guessed it, 53.

The third largest city in the country could produce its own team. Sort of.

Lets’ dive into the cool facts.

Who is Houston’s elder statesman in the NFL?

Katy’s Andy Dalton was drafted in 2011 by the Cincinnati Bengals after a brilliant career at TCU. He played there for eight seasons before moving on to Dallas, Chicago and now New Orleans.

What NFL team has the most Houston-area athletes?

The Los Angeles Chargers have six Houstonians on the roster starting with Clear Lake kicker Dustin Hopkins, Cy Woods DB Bryce Callahan, Elkins LB Kenneth Murray Jr., Katy Taylor DT Otito Ogbonnia, Clements OL Rashawn Slater and Klein Collins RB Isaiah Spiller. They also have a shot at the Super Bowl.

Who are the Top 5 Highest Paid Houstonians this year?

Jake Matthews, Atlanta, $15,100,000

William Jackson, Washington, $13,800,000

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota, $12,300,000

Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami, $11,350,000

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay, 10,318,000

Is Houston More Offensive or Defensive?

It’s close. There are 28 defensive players and 25 offensive players.

HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST

Matt Adams, Bears, Hightower, LB

Dorance Armstrong, Cowboys, North Shore, DE

Terrel Bernard, Bills, La Porte, LB

Ross Blacklock, Vikings, Elkins, DL

Michael Brockers, Lions, Chavez, DL

Jordyn Brooks, Seahawks, Stratford, LB

Randy Bullock, Titans, Klein, K

Bryce Callahan, Chargers, Cy Woods, DB

K’Lavon Chaisson, Jaguars, North Shore, DE

Tyrie Cleveland, Broncos, Westfield, WR

Sam Cosmi, Commanders, Atascocita, OL

Andy Dalton, Saints, Katy, QB

Jaelon Darden, Buccaneers, Eisenhower, WR

Austin Deculus, Texans, Cy-Fair, OL

Quandre Diggs, Seahawks, Angleton, DB

Jordan Elliott, Browns, Westside, DL

Mike Evans, Buccaneers, Galveston Ball, WR

Cameron Fleming, Broncos, Cy Creek, OL

D’Onta Foreman, Panthers, Texas City, RB

Kenyon Green, Texans, Atascocita, OL

Dustin Hopkins, Chargers, Clear Lake, K

Xavien Howard, Dolphins, Wheatley, DB

Jerry Hughes, Texans, El Campo, DT

Danielle Hunter, Vikings, Morton Ranch, DE

Jalen Hurts, Eagles, Channelview, QB

Germain Ifedi, Falcons, Westside, DL

William Jackson II, Commanders, Wheatley, DB

Joshua Jones, Cardinals, Bush, OL

Joshua Kalu, Titans, Alief Taylor, DB

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys, Foster, WR

Walker Little, Panthers, Episcopal, OL

Braden Mann, Jets, Cy-Fair, P

Jake Matthews, Falcons, Elkins, OL

Zyon McCollum, Buccaneers, Galveston Ball, DB

Thomas Morstead, Dolphins, Pearland, P

Kenneth Murray Jr., Chargers, Elkins, LB

Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins, Bush, DE

Otito Ogbonnia, Chargers, Katy Taylor, DT

Ed Oliver, Bills, Westfield, DT

Joseph Ossai, Bengals, Oak Ridge, LB

Jalen Pitre, Texans, Stafford, DB

Eric Rowe, Dolphins, Klein, DB

Bravvion Roy, Panthers, Spring, DL

Steven Sims, Steelers, FB Travis, WR

Rashawn Slater, Chargers, Clements, OL

Isaiah Spiller, Chargers, Klein Collins, RB

Grant Stuard, Colts, Oak Ridge, LB

Michael Thomas, Bengals, Nimitz, DB

Kyle Trask, Buccaneers, Manvel, QB

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins, Episcopal, WR

Trayveon Williams, Bengals, CE King, RB

Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers, The Woodlands, DB

Michael Woods II, Browns, Magnolia, WR