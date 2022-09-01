BREAKING: Klein Forest 4-Star RB Parker Jenkins commits to Houston

Klein Forest four-star running back Parker Jenkins committed to the University of Houston on Saturday morning exclusively with VYPE after visiting the Cougars in the last weekend of July.

Jenkins is a 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back with track-like speed, great vision, agility, and has the ability to play into the passing game as well.

VYPE's Jackson DiPasquale got the chance to speak with Parker before announcing his commitment about why he chose the University of Houston and more!

When asking Jenkins about what really locked him in to commit to Houston he said the commitment he got from Coach Jinks really made him feel at home saying "to have a coach try that hard in a little amount of time and be able to cause so much persuasion is surprising to me and shocks me because I’m not easily persuaded".

Jenkins also mentioned that finding out what Houston has to offer and knowing that it has everything he wants in a program that also is home made him think "why go anywhere else".

Ad

Jenkins recruitment really started heating up this past offseason picking up offers from LSU, Penn State, Oregon, and Miami to name a few but the chance to stay home and play is what landed the University of Houston his commitment.

When asked about what it means for him to be able to play at Houston only about 30-45 mins from his home and have his family come to games, Jenkins said "It's exciting. I’m a family guy so it means a lot for my family not to have to travel far, it is a blessing and an honor".

Dana Holgorsen and staff have picked up major commitments as of recently. Including, Klein Cain four-star receiver Matthew Golden at the end of the 2022 cycle and now Jenkins to go along with the verbal commitment from Fort Bend Marshall athlete Jakoby Banks.

When asked for his thoughts on joining a program that is trending in the right direction and what goals he will have, Jenkins said that the main goal for himself is adjusting to the college life and doing what he needs to do "on and off the field" and to make a better life for himself and his future family.

Ad

Lastly, when asked what message Jenkins has for any Houston Cougars fans out there, the senior back simply said, “be ready for us to take off”.