2022 Preseason All-VYPE Private School Football team announced

It is time to release the 2022 VYPE Houston Preseason All-VYPE Private School team.

Even though the season is just underway, VYPE this summer compiled a list of the best private school players in the City of Houston. Here are those awards.

Preseason MVP: Brady Dever, FBCA Preseason Offensive POY: Max Landrum, Cypress Christian Preseason Defensive POY: Micah Bell, Kinkaid Breakout Player of the Year: Jason Otah, Episcopal

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK David Capobianco, Kinkaid Karson Gordon, Episcopal Vaughn McKeever, John Cooper School

RUNNING BACK Johann Cardenas, St. Thomas Roric Hawkins, TWCA

WIDE RECEIVER JD Crisp, SBS Bryan Domino, FBCA

OFFENSIVE LINE Hutch Coward, Episcopal John Dearing, Second Baptist School Aedan Hogan, Kinkaid Ezekiel Hogan, Cypress Christian Samuel Kabatsky, Lutheran North

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK Josh Johnson, TWCA Bryce McKeon, St. Pius X Turner Murdock, Second Baptist School

RUNNING BACK Ryan Leslie, TWCA Ayden Dominy, Concordia Lutheran

WIDE RECEIVER Ian McCraray, Legacy Prep Jackson Mobley, St. Pius X

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE Aden Allen, St. Pius X Josh Gomez, Lutheran South Titus Grumbles, Bay Area Christian Jacob Rauch, Cypress Christian

LINEBACKER Zach Rocha, St. Thomas Kyle Kollmorgen, Second Baptist School Cole Noack, Lutheran South Kade Sink, Bay Area Christian

SAFETY/CB Caleb Davis, St. Thomas Elliott Ellis, Emery/Weiner Ryan Escalante, Concordia Lutheran Issac Keiper, Concordia Lutheran

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE Collin Fox, Lutheran South Academy Max Granville, Fort Bend Christian Academy Tyler Langin, St. Thomas Nicholas Moreno, Lutheran High North

LINEBACKER Karsten Chambers, Second Baptist School Josh Costa, Emery/Weiner Jared Erby, Cypress Christian Jackson Ward, St. Thomas

SAFETY/CB Noah Box, Bay Area Christian Thomas Donofrio, St. Thomas Reid Goldstraw, Lutheran South Jacob Rios, TWCA