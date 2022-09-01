2022 Preseason All-VYPE Private School Football team announced

It is time to release the 2022 VYPE Houston Preseason All-VYPE Private School team.
Even though the season is just underway, VYPE this summer compiled a list of the best private school players in the City of Houston. Here are those awards.
Preseason MVP: Brady Dever, FBCA Preseason Offensive POY: Max Landrum, Cypress Christian Preseason Defensive POY: Micah Bell, Kinkaid Breakout Player of the Year: Jason Otah, Episcopal
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK David Capobianco, Kinkaid Karson Gordon, Episcopal Vaughn McKeever, John Cooper School
RUNNING BACK Johann Cardenas, St. Thomas Roric Hawkins, TWCA
WIDE RECEIVER JD Crisp, SBS Bryan Domino, FBCA
OFFENSIVE LINE Hutch Coward, Episcopal John Dearing, Second Baptist School Aedan Hogan, Kinkaid Ezekiel Hogan, Cypress Christian Samuel Kabatsky, Lutheran North
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK Josh Johnson, TWCA Bryce McKeon, St. Pius X Turner Murdock, Second Baptist School
RUNNING BACK Ryan Leslie, TWCA Ayden Dominy, Concordia Lutheran
WIDE RECEIVER Ian McCraray, Legacy Prep Jackson Mobley, St. Pius X
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE Aden Allen, St. Pius X Josh Gomez, Lutheran South Titus Grumbles, Bay Area Christian Jacob Rauch, Cypress Christian
LINEBACKER Zach Rocha, St. Thomas Kyle Kollmorgen, Second Baptist School Cole Noack, Lutheran South Kade Sink, Bay Area Christian
SAFETY/CB Caleb Davis, St. Thomas Elliott Ellis, Emery/Weiner Ryan Escalante, Concordia Lutheran Issac Keiper, Concordia Lutheran
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE Collin Fox, Lutheran South Academy Max Granville, Fort Bend Christian Academy Tyler Langin, St. Thomas Nicholas Moreno, Lutheran High North
LINEBACKER Karsten Chambers, Second Baptist School Josh Costa, Emery/Weiner Jared Erby, Cypress Christian Jackson Ward, St. Thomas
SAFETY/CB Noah Box, Bay Area Christian Thomas Donofrio, St. Thomas Reid Goldstraw, Lutheran South Jacob Rios, TWCA