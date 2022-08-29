VYPE Houston Class 6A Football Rankings - Week 2 (8.29.22)

With the first week of the Texas high school football in the books, it is time to update the Top 20 in Class 6A.
There were some big victories up top as the Top 4 entering the season all came home with wins. Shadow Creek had a big win over rival Manvel in the Battle of 288 to open the year, while C.E. King flexed against 5A power Crosby. Willis breaks into the Top 20 this week after an impressive win over Bryan Rudder.
The full Top 20 is listed below.
VYPE Top 20 Class 6A (Week 2 – 8.29.22)
- (1) North Shore (1-0) - Defeated The Woodlands 49-21
- (2) Katy (1-0) – Defeated Clear Springs 49-16
- (4) Westfield (1-0) – Defeated Cy Park 63-3
- (3) Atascocita (1-0) – Defeated Dickinson 37-0
- (7) Katy Tompkins (1-0) – Defeated Cy Ranch 31-23
- (6) Hightower (1-0) – Defeated Pearland Dawson 29-17
- (10) Shadow Creek (1-0) – Defeated Manvel 32-13
- (8) Jersey Village (1-0) – Defeated Alief Hastings 56-29
- (14) Cinco Ranch (1-0) – Defeated College Park 41-13
- (18) CE King (1-0) – Defeated Crosby 63-7
- (5) The Woodlands (0-1) – Lost to North Shore 49-21
- (15) Stratford (1-0) – Defeated Tomball 46-28
- (13) Cypress Ranch (0-1) – Lost to Tompkins 31-23
- (11) Katy Paetow (1-0) – Defeated Conroe 14-3
- (9) Ridge Point (0-1) – Lost to Austin Westlake 44-14
- (19) Bridgeland (1-0) – Defeated Cy-Fair 24-21
- (UR) Willis (1-0) – Defeated Bryan Rudder 73-14
- (16) Cy-Fair (0-1) – Lost to Bridgeland 24-21
- (12) Dickinson (0-1) – Lost to Atascocita 37-0
- (20) Deer Park (1-0) – Defeated La Porte 42-14