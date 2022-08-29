Source: Texans remove Chester Rogers from injured reserve with injury settlement

Houston Texans wide receiver Chester Rogers (16) returns a punt during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HOUSTON – The Texans removed veteran wide receiver Chester Rogers from injured reserve by negotiating an injury settlement with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, according to a league source.

Rogers had a 30-yard return for the Texans during the preseason, but he also had a fumble and dealt with injuries throughout the preseason.

Rogers, 28, went undrafted out of Grambling and signed with the Indianapolis Colts. He has also played for the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

Rogers has caught 111 career passes for 1,221 yards. As a rookie, he caught 19 passes for 273 yards. He caught 23 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown before a breakout season in 2018 with 53 catches for 485 yards and two touchdowns. In 2019, Rogers caught 16 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a fractured knee.

Rogers signed with the Dolphins, but was released. He played for the Titans last season, catching 30 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown. At Grambling, he caught 153 passes for 2,232 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Texans also worked out wide receivers Willie Snead, Austin Trammell and D.J. Montgomery and tight end Daniel Helm and quarterback Kurt Benkert.

