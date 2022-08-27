Houston Texans cut kicker Matt Ammendola

Houston Texans kicker Matt Ammendola (14) kicks against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Texans released former New York Jets and Carolina Panthers kicker Matt Ammendola.

Ammendola made a 45-yard field goal and missed a 31-yard attempt against the San Francisco 49ers.

Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn is dealing with a short-term injury and is expected to return for the season-opener against the Indianapolis Colts, according to a league source.

Fairbairn, who missed four games last season on injured reserve with a groin injury with Joey Slye stepping in for him, is not expected to be out for long. The Texans needed a kicker for this preseason finale. Ammendola, who recently tried out for the Green Bay Packers, played collegiately at Oklahoma State.

The Pennsylvania native made 20 of 26 field goals as a senior at Oklahoma State.

With the Jets, he was cut in December after hitting 13 of 19 field goals and 14 of 15 extra points through 11 games. He was signed to the practice squad after being released, then signed to a reserve-future deal before being released in March.

Ad

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC2 and click2houston.com