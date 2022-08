VYPE was recently on campus at St. Pius X for its 2022 Fall Media Day.

As Clare Brockman enters her fourth season of leading SPX volleyball, the head coach is seeing exponential growth in her program. This past fall, Brockman had 70 players come out for tryouts compared to the 35 from four years ago. Mia Santiago and Brie Lewis will anchor the senior class.

We talked more with Brockman about the 2022 season which is just getting underway.