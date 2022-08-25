The Big 3 (8.24.22): Waggoner, Campbell, Thedford post big numbers

Another edition of the Big 3 is here after a busy night of volleyball around the Houston area.

Tuesday signified the start of district play for most teams as the tournament season is wrapping up over the past two weeks. A lot of great matches meant some big-time performances and even career accolades.

Here is the newest VYPE Big 3.

Kailey Thedford - Pearland Dawson

In a 3-1 victory for Pearland Dawson over Clear Springs, Thedford was lights out. She registered 15 kills, 21 digs, 4 aces and 2 blocks for the Eagles in the win.

Gracie Campbell - Klein Oak

Klein Oak continues to impress this season. The Panthers (14-5) defeated Magnolia West 3-2 for another big win. Gracie Campbell led Klein Oak with 31 kills and 10 digs.

Olivia Waggoner - Bridgeland

Bridgeland defeated Lake Creek 3-1 on Tuesday in the KPRC2+ Volleyball Game of the Week. Olivia Waggoner finished with 20 kills, 22 digs and 1 ace in the victory for the Bears.

Honorable Mentions

Grace Lanier, Seven Lakes (25 digs, 4 assists, 2 aces) Kate Valt, Crosby (15 kills, 15 digs, 1 block, 3 aces) Ashanti Butler, Cy Creek (12 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces) Carli Banks, FB Austin (21 kills, 22 digs, 1 ace) Ally Fraley, Episcopal (20 kills) Mariana Van Dyk, Cypress Christian (6 kills, 7 digs) Ana Garza, Alvin (16 kills) Ariana Brown, Conroe (16 kills) Cindy Tchouangwa, Tompkins (13 kills) Kirra Musgrove, Lutheran South Academy (11 kills, 7 assists, 3 digs) Angelina Cruz, Pasadena (21 digs)