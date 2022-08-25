The Big 3 (8.24.22): Waggoner, Campbell, Thedford post big numbers

Another edition of the Big 3 is here after a busy night of volleyball around the Houston area.
Tuesday signified the start of district play for most teams as the tournament season is wrapping up over the past two weeks. A lot of great matches meant some big-time performances and even career accolades.
Here is the newest VYPE Big 3.
Kailey Thedford - Pearland Dawson
In a 3-1 victory for Pearland Dawson over Clear Springs, Thedford was lights out. She registered 15 kills, 21 digs, 4 aces and 2 blocks for the Eagles in the win.
Gracie Campbell - Klein Oak
Klein Oak continues to impress this season. The Panthers (14-5) defeated Magnolia West 3-2 for another big win. Gracie Campbell led Klein Oak with 31 kills and 10 digs.
Olivia Waggoner - Bridgeland
Bridgeland defeated Lake Creek 3-1 on Tuesday in the KPRC2+ Volleyball Game of the Week. Olivia Waggoner finished with 20 kills, 22 digs and 1 ace in the victory for the Bears.