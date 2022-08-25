Legacy Prep volleyball has bright future as young stars emerge

Laura Cantu knows something about competing.

The new Legacy Prep head volleyball coach played the sport at Pearland, but really made a name for herself as the quarterback for the Houston Energy – the city’s women’s professional football team. She has played professional football for 19 years.

“I want our girls to be confident in who they are and have fun,” Cantu said. “I’m going to put them in the best position to be successful and help them grow as athletes. Some of our girls play club, some do not, but we are trying to elevate our players to get to an elite level.”

The seniors include Baleigh Brown and Georgia Freeman, who provide leadership in the locker room.

The Lions best volleyball could be in front of them as they are led by sophomores Emerson Lilja and Taylor Alarid and junior Alexis Eversull.

“We are a pretty young team,” Cantu said. “We have expectations to go deep in the playoffs this year, but our future is bright for years to come.”

Most recently, the Lions won the gold consolation bracket at the Hill Country Christian Tournament leading up to district play.