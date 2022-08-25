FBISD Volleyball Preview: Fort Bend ISD Volleyball Teams Look To Carry On Success in 2022

The 2022 Texas high school volleyball season is in full swing already. With that being said, here is a look at Fort Bend ISD volleyball heading into this year. Notes on each team, players to watch and much more.

Check out the VYPE Fort Bend ISD Volleyball Prospectus for 2022.

FB Travis

Rachel Kessler takes over her alma mater after leading Kempner last season. Prior to 2021, she was an assistant coach at Travis....The Tigers return 2021 leaders in digs, assists and blocks.

Key Players: Senior OH/RS Ryan Williams (198 kills, 101 digs, 49 total blocks in 2021), Senior OPP/OH/MB Grace Murphy (90 kills), Senior L Kynzie Lilly (388 digs, 52 assists), Senior MH/RS Isabella Marino (69 total blocks), Senior S Kacy Perkins (409 assists, 202 digs).

FB Austin

Bulldogs star junior MH Adell Murray missed all of last season due to a knee injury but is healthy this year.... Austin graduated its top two leaders in kills and digs.

Key Players: Senior MH Ellie Pringle (105 kills, 38 total blocks), Senior S Kyla Paulino (617 assists, 174 digs, 50 aces), Senior MH Zoe Foster (35 total blocks), Sophomore L/DS Gabbie Kennedy (260 digs), Senior S Darby Moore (423 assists, 103 digs), Senior Bailey Harris.

FB Dulles

The Vikings return 2021 leaders in kills and blocks.

Key Players: Senior MB/OH Kylie Mueller (405 kills, 452 digs, 30 aces), senior OH Renata Bolado (349 kills, 363 digs, 32 aces), Senior MB/RS Noor Haydari (72 kills, 53 total blocks), Senior S Ellie Dylla (80 assists), Senior RS/MB Mykayla Harvey, Senior Isabella Dias, Senior Madison Hamilton.

FB Hightower

Hightower makes the move up to Class 6A.... The Hurricanes return 2021 leaders in blocks and aces.

Key Players: Senior Mia Daniel (192 kills, 46.5 kill%, 36.8 hit%, 140 total blocks), Junior Haile Brandon (157 kills, 94 aces), Junior Ja’Nae Johns (266 digs, 56 aces), Junior Carrington Archer (277 assists, 141 digs), Junior Dashaun Pinesette.

Kempner

Jennifer Lee is in as head coach after Rachel Kessler left to lead her alma mater at Travis. Lee was formerly assistant coach at Ridge Point. ... Senior OH Samantha Sharer suffered a season-ending injury in the summer. She led the Cougars in kills last season.

Key Players: Sophomore OH/MH Ruth Ochelli (186 kills, 55 aces, 29 total blocks), junior MH Elly Holmquist (120 kills, 64 total blocks), Junior MH Brenna Casler (103kills, 51 total blocks), Senior S/RS Mackenzie Vaughan (279 assists, 195 digs, 47 aces), Junior L/DS Sophie Ilagan (567 digs, 43 aces), Senior S Sophia Evans (385 assists, 286 digs), Junior OH Mia Clarke.

FB Bush

The Broncos graduated six seniors. Only two figure heavily into plans for 2022.

Key Players: Senior MH/OH/OPP Chelsea Anuna (2021 captain), Senior OH/OPP Caitlyn Brister (2021 captain), Sophomore Tiana Thornton, Sophomore Jadesyn Hardeman, Sophomore Amariya Hardeman.

Clements

Clements returns its 2021 leader in aces.

Key Players: Senior OH/MB Samantha Spitznagel (211 kills, 184 digs, 54 aces), Junior S/RS Aidan Scott (59 assists), Senior Olivia Hendrix, Junior Abigail Bazinet.

Elkins

The Knights graduated eight seniors.

Key Players: Junior DS Semaj Cox, Senior S Miya Ausby, Sophomore MH Ope Aladetimi, Junior OH Leena Wilson, Senior Ella Pham, Senior Lena Johnson, Junior Isabella Jumawan, Senior Malia Black.

Willowridge

The Eagles will be senior-heavyin 2022, particularly in the front row.

Key Players: Senior MH/OH Tahmiah Lawson, senior DS/OPP Destiny Lidell-DeCarlo, Senior DS/S Alyssa Lahrmann, Senior MB English Jackson, Senior Curslynn Thompson, Senior Jaylen Hackney, Senior Brooklyn O’Neill, Junior Faith Lidell-DeCarlo.

FB Marshall

Seniors will set the tone for the Buffs in 2022.

Key Players: Senior Aniyah Richards, Junior Mia’Shonae Mason, Senior Alexzandria Taylor, Junior Rikiyah Duncanson, Senior Bryanna Duncanson.