VYPE Coaches Corner: Second Baptist School’s Tony Levine to lead Eagles football

HOUSTON - Second Baptist School football is heading into a new era in 2022.

Former University of Houston coach Tony Levine is taking over as the interim head coach for the Eagles heading into 2022. Levine has spent the last nearly three decades coaching football from the high school to NFL level.

Levine started his coaching career in 1996 at Highland Park High School in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He then jumped into the college ranks working at Texas State (WR/TE), Auburn (GA), Louisiana Tech (ST/TE) and Louisville (Football Ops, ST/OLB). In 2006, he was hired on the Carolina Panthers staff as a strength and conditioning coach and assistant special teams.

After two years, he made the move to the University of Houston where he coaches special teams, tight ends and receivers until 2011 when he was named the head coach. After UH, he spent time at Western Kentucky and Purdue before getting out of coaching.

Now, he’s back. VYPE caught up with Levine.