Texans’ Tytus Howard primed for big year after fifth-year option exercised

When the Texans exercised their 2023 fifth-year option for offensive tackle Tytus Howard this offseason, it was a significant validation for the former first-round draft pick from Alabama State.

Drafted in 2019, Howard has established himself as an athletic, aggressive blocker. Now, he’s under contract for next season on a fully guaranteed $13.2 million salary.

It’s a statement of confidence from general manager Nick Caserio and the entire organization in Howard.

“Yes, sir, they picked up my fifth year, just give me another chance to put more on film to get extended even longer, another year to hone in on my skills and use my potential to be the best I can be,” Howard said. “I think that showed me that the team believed in me as a player and I’ve just got to go out there and do my job.”

A former high school quarterback and walk-on who gained 100 pounds to emerge as an NFL draft prospect and Senior Bowl all-star game standout, Howard is a former all-rookie selection.

With Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil healthy again after missing the majority of last season after undergoing thumb surgery, Howard has shifted back to his natural right tackle spot. He never looked truly comfortable at left guard despite having the power and size to line up as an interior lineman at 6-foot-5, 322 pounds.

“It feels good,” Howard said. “I was just telling them I’m excited to get out there and prove that I’m one of the best in the league. I think that this preseason I’m getting a chance to show that. I think this season is going to be a good testimony to show you all that I’m one of the best.”

“That feels good knowing I’m playing one position. I’m playing right tackle. Feels good to be back out there, that’s where I played most of my whole career. Feel comfortable. I’m getting better every day. I look at this year as a big year to take another step up and be one of the best right tackles in the NFL.”

Between Tunsil, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, and Howard, who plays the game with a physicality and a growing understanding of how to best harness his power into blocking strategies, the Texans are well-stocked at offensive tackle.

“When I talk about the tackle position, Tytus is a good player,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said. “Maybe our strongest position on our team.” Howard has started all 37 games he’s played in since his arrival in Houston.

At 6-foot-5, 322 pounds, Howard plays the game with aggressiveness, physicality and a growing understanding of how to best harness his power into blocking strategies.

“I’ve just always been like that,” Howard said. “I had an older brother when I was a kid. Everybody knows when you’ve got an older brother and you’re the younger brother, I was smaller than my brother growing up, I had to have that little extra ‘oomph’ in me to fight with him.

“I just carried it over to football. It’s all about finishing. When you finish people and you block them and get a pancake, it just gives you more momentum for the next play. I try to get those type of plays to give me more momentum to finish the game out even stronger.”

The Texans drafted Texas A&M lineman Kenyon Green and plugged him at left guard. Howard is playing next to right offensive guard A.J. Cann, a former Jacksonville Jaguars starter.

“A.J. is an older vet,” Howard said. “I think having him beside me is helping me out a lot because there’s stuff that he may see, I don’t see, and me being a young player being moved around the offensive line a lot. I think there’s stuff I’ve been able to teach him, we just learn from each other. I think getting all these reps in together, building this camaraderie with him day-in and day-out, I know I’m going to like playing beside A.J., but him being an addition to this team is going to help this offensive line a lot.”

Green is preparing for his NFL debut after missing time this preseason with a concussion. He won’t start against the San Francisco 49ers, but he is slated to play.

“I would say be calm,” Howard said of his advice to Green. “We’ve been playing this game for a long time. The level gets harder and harder as you increase it. Kenyon is a good player. There’s a reason he was taken 15th overall. He needs to go out there and play his game, be calm, just let the older guys talk to him, get him going. I think he’ll do a good job.”

The Texans are hopeful of having a better offense this season under offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.

“Pretty good, big athletic team,” Howard said. “I think Pep is doing a good job of establishing the run for this offense, and they mix in a lot of play-action to get teams on their toes. I think that he’s doing a good job and I think us as a line is working towards being one of the best units in this league this year, so I feel like the offense has a lot of room to grow. I think we’re doing a pretty good job so far.”

As a family man, a married father with a son named Tytus Jr., Howard doesn’t lack for motivation. He’s determined to provide and then some.

“It helped me a lot,” Howard said. “I’ve got a son. It just makes you go harder. I know I’ve got a family to feed back at home. I know the guy I’m going against every Sunday has a family to feed. It’s either him or me, and I’m choosing me, I’m choosing my family to protect. I think it’s like that with the quarterback. Davis (Mills) is family to me and so it’s my job to go out every week and protect him, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

