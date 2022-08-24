Sources: Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn deals with short-term injury, kicker Matt Ammendola visiting team

(Adam Hunger, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Texans brought in former New York Jets and Carolina Panthers kicker Matt Ammendola for a visit Wednesday, according to league sources.

Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn is dealing with a short-term injury and is not expected to be available for at least a Thursday night preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, per a source.

Ammendola is a candidate to be signed because of Fairbairn’s injury.

Fairbairn, who missed four games last season on injured reserve with a groin injury with Joey Slye stepping in for him, is not expected to be out for long. The Texans need a kicker for this preseason finale.

Ammendola, who recently tried out for the Green Bay Packers, played collegiately at Oklahoma State.

The Pennsylvania native made 20 of 26 field goals as a senior at Oklahoma State.

With the Jets, he was cut in December after hitting 13 of 19 field goals and 14 of 15 extra points through 11 games. He was signed to the practice squad after being released, then signed to a reserve-future deal before being released in March.

