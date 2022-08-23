VYPE Volleyball Rankings (8.22): Tompkins takes over No. 1 spot in Class 6A, Conroe breaks into Top 5

With a few weeks into the season in the books and district play about to start, it was time to shake up the VYPE Volleyball rankings.
Tompkins came out of the gates swinging and Conroe has been one of the biggest stories of the season thus far and not only broke into the rankings but soared from unranked to Top 5. See the rest of the Top 20 below.
CLASS 6A VYPE Volleyball Rankings (8/22)
- Tompkins (12-1) (Notable Wins: Ridge Point, Cypress Ranch, Dawson, Bridgeland)
- The Woodlands (16-3) (Notable Wins: Bridgeland, Fulshear, Cornerstone Christian, College Station)
- Cypress Ranch (9-1) (Notable Wins: Stratford, Katy, Seven Lakes, A&M Consolidated)
- Conroe (21-0) (Notable Wins: George Ranch, MacArthur, Klein Cain, FB Austin and Lake Creek)
- Bridgeland (10-3) (Notable Wins: Ridge Point, College Station, Dawson, Lake Creek)
- Ridge Point (16-5) (Notable Wins: SA Reagan, Friendswood, Dripping Springs, Vandergrift)
- Clear Springs (10-2) (Notable Wins: Katy Tompkins, St. Agnes Academy, George Ranch)
- College Park (10-2) (Notable Wins: Grand Oaks, Seven Lakes, Jordan, Tomball)
- Langham Creek (13-5) (Notable Wins: Deer Park, Klein Oak, Tomball, Katy)
- Clear Creek (12-6) (Notable Wins: Kingwood, Manvel, Klein Cain)
- Stratford (9-2) (Notable Wins: Klein, Grand Oaks, Cy Woods, College Park)
- Pearland (9-3) (Notable Wins: Summer Creek, St. Agnes Academy, Atascocita, Crosby)
- Pearland Dawson (7-4) (Notable Wins: Langham Creek, Seven Lakes, Lake Creek)
- Grand Oaks (12-7) (Notable Wins: Cy Woods, Dawson, Magnolia)
- George Ranch (14-6) (Notable Wins: FB Kempner, Magnolia West, Dickinson)
- Seven Lakes (9-6) (Notable Wins: Memorial, FB Travis, College Park, Kingwood, Cy-Fair)
- Cinco Ranch (8-4) (Notable Wins: Memorial, Bellaire, College Station, Cy-Fair)
- Klein Oak (13-5) (Notable Wins: FB Clements, Clear Falls, Willis)
- Paetow (12-5) (Notable Wins: Klein Cain, Cy Springs, Memorial, FB Austin, Needville)
- Alvin (12-5) (Notable Wins: Bellville, Pasadena Memorial, Foster, Humble)