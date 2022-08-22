Huntley, Likely shine as Ravens beat Cardinals 24-17

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) scrambles as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) pursues during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely caught eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and the Baltimore Ravens ran their preseason winning streak to 22 games, beating the Arizona Cardinals 24-17 on Sunday night.

Likely — a fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina — was Tyler Huntley's favorite target for Baltimore (2-0) during the first half. The two hooked up for an 8-yard touchdown play midway through the second quarter.

Both teams sat the majority of their star players, including their starting quarterbacks. Arizona's Kyler Murray and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson haven't played at all so far in the preseason. Murray was spotted in the second half with a headset and playsheet, making calls on the sideline.

Likely could provide an intriguing combo at tight end with Ravens star Mark Andrews, who earned an All-Pro nod last season after a breakout season that included 1,361 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

It was a solid night for most of the Ravens' draft class. First-round pick Kyle Hamilton broke up a pass in the end zone. Fourth-round pick Damarion Williams snagged an interception. Sixth-round selection Tyler Badie caught a 3-yard touchdown pass.

Huntley completed 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes and an interception.

Arizona's Jonathan Ward had a few big plays as he tries to make a move for the No. 2 running back spot behind Pro Bowler James Conner. He had a 48-yard kickoff return in the first quarter and a 26-yard catch in the second. Ward's day ended early when he left with a shoulder injury, though the severity wasn't clear.

The Cardinals (1-1) are hoping either Ward, Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams can fill the void left by Chase Edmonds, who ran for a career-high 592 yards last season but left for the Miami Dolphins during free agency.

Trace McSorley got the majority of the playing time at quarterback for the Cardinals. He was 18 of 34 for 229 yards and two interceptions. Jarrett Guarantano threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Justin Tucker made a 29-yard field goal to give the Ravens a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

INJURIES

Ravens: RB Nate McCrary (knee) left the game in the second half. ... Rookie DL Travis Jones (knee) left in the second half.

Cardinals: The team said star DE J.J. Watt has tested positive for COVID-19, which is why he wasn't on the sideline for Sunday's game. He also won't travel to Tennessee for next week's practices and game against the Titans. ... S Charles Washington (chest) left in the first half and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Ravens: They'll wrap up the preseason against Washington at home Saturday.

Cardinals: They'll spend a big chunk of next week in central Tennessee, doing joint practices with the Titans. The teams will play Saturday.

