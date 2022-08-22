Giants top pick Thibodeaux injures knee in preseason game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass as New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall choice in the draft, left the New York Giants' preseason game in the second quarter Sunday night and was ruled out with a knee injury.

Thibodeaux was hurt when he was hit on the right knee on a cut block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss on a running play from the Giants 15. It happened right after New York's C.J. Board fumbled on a kickoff return.

Thibodeaux lay on the ground holding his knee as trainers ran on the field. A cart was quickly driven on the field to take him to the locker room but he got up and walked to the team's medical tent to be examined. He was later taken to the locker room.

There was no immediate word on the extent of his injury, but the team said he would not return. Board sustained a rib injury on his return and he was ruled out.

Much was expected this season of the Thibodeaux, a freakish athlete out of Oregon who was considered one of the top edge rushers in the draft.

