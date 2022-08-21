Source: Texans cut linebacker Tae Davis

(Matt Patterson, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans linebacker Tae Davis (19) during pregame warmups before an NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – The Texans are cutting former Cleveland Browns linebacker Tae Davis, according to a league source.

Davis was waived-injured and spent the season on injured reserve last year.

Davis has recorded 52 career tackles and two sacks. He has five quarterback hits.

Moving on from Davis is a sign of the Texans’ upgraded depth at the position.

Davis made the New York Giants 53-man roster as a rookie in 2018 before joining the Browns off waivers.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC-2 and click2houston.com