Source: Texans cut linebacker Tae Davis

HOUSTON – The Texans are cutting former Cleveland Browns linebacker Tae Davis, according to a league source.
Davis was waived-injured and spent the season on injured reserve last year.
Davis has recorded 52 career tackles and two sacks. He has five quarterback hits.
Moving on from Davis is a sign of the Texans’ upgraded depth at the position.
Davis made the New York Giants 53-man roster as a rookie in 2018 before joining the Browns off waivers.
Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC-2 and click2houston.com