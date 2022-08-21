Local NBA player Jarred Vanderbilt gives back with backpack giveaway

Utah Jazz forward and former local hoops standout Jarred Vanderbilt is spending part of his summer preparing for his season in Houston.

Vanderbilt has hosted a number of community events in town, including Saturday’s backpack giveaway at Marian Park, as part of his Jarred Vanderbilt Foundation.

Vanderbilt and his foundation gave away 500 backpacks, filled with school supplies to kids. Kids and families were also able to pick up pizza, barbecue, and fresh produce.

Additionally, Vanderbilt provided a bounce house and a barber station.

“Growing up I didn’t really have this opportunity to go to an NBA player’s event and get free supplies and free food,” said Vanderbilt. “This is what it’s all about. I grew up in a low-income inner-city neighborhood, so to see these kids be able to get free supplies and free food - I want to send these kids off to school the right way.”

Vanderbilt also recently held a free basketball camp for about 100 kids and invited teammate and Utah Jazz player Jordan Clarkson to interact with the kids.

This is the second year Vanderbilt has hosted the backpack giveaway, and the third year Vanderbilt hosted his camp.