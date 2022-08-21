James Harden returns to Houston to host backpack giveaway and community events

Former Houston Rockets superstar James Harden is back in town for his JH-Town Weekend.

Harden has put on a number of community events annually with his foundation, and this year gave back to Cuney Homes in the Third Ward.

Harden’s foundation gave away 600 backpacks and revealed plans on refurbishing the basketball court at Cuney Homes.

“I preach every single year this is what it’s about,” said Harden. “I really enjoy...making an impact on these communities, communities that don’t really have a lot of hope. Tonight was a huge event with kids getting school supplies and backpacks, and as you look around and see you have a court that needs to be refurbished.[We’ll] make it look like it’s supposed to, with Adidas Basketball. I just want to give people hope, that’s what it’s about.”