Willis prepares for special season with new coach and 5-star quarterback

The Willis Wildkats are coming off a season where they won a playoff game and have some excitement heading into 2022.

Willis is set to be much improved with a new coach, Trent Miller, who came from Spring, and a returning Jr. quarterback in Derek Lagway Jr., who is rated a 5-star.

“Every (coach) that I brought in wants to be special,” said Miller. “It’s just changing the mindset and teaching this community what it takes to be special.”

“Special” starts with Lagway, who spent his summer visiting the best college football programs in America, garnering 32 offers. By 247 Sports’ composite rating, Lagway has been ranked the #17 overall prospect in the country for the class of 2024, and the #4 ranked quarterback.

“He has a beautiful work ethic,” said teammate and senior De’Von Lovelady.

Lagway is known around the team for bringing a few teammates to his campus visits to places like LSU, Florida and Alabama, so kids who wouldn’t normally get that experience or five-star treatment can have it.

“He is an unbelievable young man and a great leader,” said Miller. “There’s no throw he can’t throw and no read he can’t read.”

The Wildkats open their season Friday, Aug. 26 vs. Rudder.