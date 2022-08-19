76º

Coaches Corner: St. Pius X football coach Greg Cranfill talks 2022 season

St. Pius X High School

The 2022 Texas high school football season is a week away from kicking off and it is time to get the fans ready for the Panthers of St. Pius X.

VYPE’s Joshua Koch sat down with St. Pius X third-year coach Greg Cranfill to preview the 2022 season.

