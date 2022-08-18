VYPE Houston’s Preseason Top 20 Class 6A Rankings

The 2022 Texas high school football season is a week away from kicking off.

VYPE over the past week has previewed every single Class 6A District in the city of Houston. From 13-6A to 24-6A, we have previewed them all. Now, time to release out Top 20 preseason rankings.

1 North Shore Mustangs 2 Katy Tigers 3 Atascocita Eagles 4 Westfield Mustangs 5 The Woodlands Highlanders 6 Hightower Hurricanes 7 Tompkins Falcons 8 Jersey Village Falcons 9 Ridge Point Panthers 10 Shadow Creek Sharks 11 Paetow Panthers 12 Dickinson Gators 13 Cypress Ranch Mustangs 14 Cinco Ranch Cougars 15 Stratford Spartans 16 Cy-Fair Bobcats 17 Clear Springs Chargers 18 CE King Panthers 19 Bridgeland Bears 20 Deer Park Deer