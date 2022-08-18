GOLDEN GIRLS: Frassati Catholic Relay Team Drops Major Time, Wins Gold

DROPPING A SEASON-BEST TIME AT THE RIGHT TIME IS SOMETIMES WHAT MAKES THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN STANDING JUST ON THE PODIUM AND RESIDING ON TOP OF IT.

The Frassati Catholic women’s 200-meter free relay team did just that inFebruary. The team that consisted of sophomore Kathryn Vieceli, freshmen Jimena de la Maza and Alison Voisin, and senior Anna Lackner made noise in the pool at the TAPPS State Swim Meet.

The quartet swam a mark of 1:51.88 to win the gold medal and beat out the next best team by 0.12 seconds.

Lackner, who won gold in the 200 free relay as a sophomore in 2020 is the one who dove in the water first. After Lackner, it was the freshman dynamic duo of de la Maza and Voisin that provided “staying power” in the second and third leg.

Finally, Vieceli, who just last year brought home three State medals as a freshman, brought it home for the Falcons to touch the wall first and win gold.

Three of the four members of the 200-meter free relay are set to return in the pool in 2023, so you can pencil in Frassati Catholic as a heavy favorite in this event again.