Texans: A family tradition for Quessenberry brothers

HOUSTON – By Aaron Wilson

David Quessenberry is the oldest and first of three brothers to play for the Texans.

When Quessenberry was drafted by the Texans in the sixth round in 2013 out of San Jose State, it wasn’t long before he experienced a serious health crisis.

In constant fatigue with a persistent cough, Quessenberry was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2014. Three years later, he triumphantly rang the bell at MD Anderson Cancer Center when he learned he was in remission. Quessenberry, 31, rejoined the Texans on the practice field in the spring of 2017 and made it back to make his NFL debut in a Christmas game against the Tennessee Titans later that year.

Now playing for the Buffalo Bills after a previous stint with the Titans after being cut by the Texans in 2018, Quessenberry’s brothers have proudly followed his path to Houston.

Center-guard Scott Quessenberry, 27, a former Los Angeles Chargers fifth-round draft pick, became the third brother to play for the Texans when he signed a one-year contract with them this offseason. He joined his brother, fullback-tight end Paul Quessenberry, 30, on the roster. This is the first time they’ve been teammates because of their age difference.

Ad

Being on the Texans is a proud moment for Scott Quessenberry as he gets to follow in his brothers’ footsteps. Especially given what his brothers have overcome to make it to and stick in the NFL.

Paul Quessenberry is a Navy graduate who served in the United States Marine Corps for five years as a rifle platoon and weapons platoon commander before signing with the New England Patriots.

“No doubt, they’re both really special human beings first,” Scott Quessenberry said. “They’ve overcome a ton of adversity, both of them. My oldest brother, just to be where he is today is really incredible. He truly is a survivor. We’re thankful for it every day.

“My other brother, Paul, just kind of never giving up, never leaving the fight, just staying in it forever and just wanting to do this and chase his dreams is pretty incredible. They’re both really special human beings.”

Paul Quessenberry signed with the Texans last year and joined their practice squad, making his NFL debut on special teams in a December game against the Chargers with the Texans picking up an upset win and Paul Quessenberry earning the family bragging rights.

Ad

Now, they’re teammates.

“Playing with Paul is a really cool experience,” Scott Quessenberry said. “That’s pretty special, knowing what the city of Houston means to my family. You kind of feel it. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms. It’s really a community team.”

When David Quessenberry was undergoing treatment for lymphoma, his family became a fixture in Houston visiting him as he underwent a medical ordeal.

Playing football while their brother was on the non-football illness list was an inspiration.

“Exactly, he was living vicariously through us,” Scott Quessenberry said. “And anything that we could do to help him we were trying to do. But ultimately he was his own person, and he overcame what he overcame. And it’s a heck of a story.

“The overarching theme of everything is treat every day as if it’s your last. I know it’s the craziest cliché, but he never knew if he was going to play football again. And secondly, no day is going to be worse than the days he’s gone through. So, every day you get up healthy is a blessing and get to come out here and play football.”

Ad

Growing up in Southern California, the brothers were ultra-competitive. They competed at everything from sports to Thanksgiving dinner to backyard basketball games.

As tough as Scott Quessenberry is as he lines up in the trenches as a versatile interior offensive lineman who can play center or guard, his brother, Paul Quessenberry, is an intense, hard-nosed football player at a chiseled 6-foot-2, 250 pounds.

“Just look at him, he’s got the freaking shaved head,” Scott Quessenberry said. “He breathes, eats, sleeps fullback. That’s him. It’s the perfect fit for him, gritty hard-nosed, doesn’t say much, down in the dirt, grinder that he is.”

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC-2 and click2houston.com