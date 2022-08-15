Houston Texans start slashing the roster; Jordan Jenkins and Chad Beebe are out

After the first preseason game, the Houston Texans have begun cutting players from the roster.

The Houston Texans have begun cutting ties with players as they look to reduce the roster to 85 in the next 24 hours. The first two players cut are Jordan Jenkins and Chad Beebe.

Jordan Jenkins

Veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins has been cut from the active-physically unable to perform list due to a strained calf, according to a league source.

This is a photo of Jordan Jenkins of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo) (KPRC 2 / Click2Houston.com)

Jenkins was released at this point to give him an opportunity to catch on with another team. The Texans like their depth at defensive end.

A former New York Jets starter and University of Georgia standout signed last year to a two-year contract, Jenkins had 2 1/2 sacks last season in 11 games with 20 tackles, four for losses and five quarterback hits. He has 25 career sacks, 209 career tackles, 24 tackles for losses and 29 quarterback hits.

He signed a two-year, $6 million contract last year.

Chad Beebe

The Texans are also cutting veteran wide receiver Chad Beebe, according to a league source.

Beebe is a former Minnesota Vikings undrafted free agent from Northern Illinois who joined the Texans this offseason.

Beebe, 28, is the son of former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Don Beebe, who caught a key touchdown in the Bills’ epic comeback win over the Houston Oilers.

Chad Beebe has 26 career receptions for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

Beebe played in 14 games in 2020 for the Vikings and caught a career-high 20 passes for 201 yards and two scores. He was placed on injured reserve last season by the Vikings.

New Orleans Saints cornerback DaMarcus Fields (39) breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Chad Beebe (86) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans, center, intercepted the pass. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Beebe played in the Texans’ preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints. He was targeted once with no receptions. He returned one kickoff for 20 yards. He had a fair catch on a punt return.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a KPRC 2 contributor and Click2houston.com