92º

LIVE

Sports

Astros’ Michael Brantley to miss rest of season due to shoulder surgery

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Astros, Houston Astros, Sports, Michael Brantley
Houston Astros' Michael Brantley watches his two-run single during the fourth inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Houston Astros’ outfielder Michael Brantley will miss the rest of the 2022 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

In a release, Astros GM James Click said Brantley underwent an “arthroscopic labral repair” on his right shoulder.

The Astros outfielder has been on the injured list since June 27 due to his shoulder injury, the team said. Before he was sidelined, he hit .288 in 64 games with 14 doubles, five home runs, and 26 RBI with a .785 OPS.

Brantley has spent the last four seasons with the Astros.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email