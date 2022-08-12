Astros’ Michael Brantley to miss rest of season due to shoulder surgery

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Astros' Michael Brantley watches his two-run single during the fourth inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Houston Astros’ outfielder Michael Brantley will miss the rest of the 2022 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

In a release, Astros GM James Click said Brantley underwent an “arthroscopic labral repair” on his right shoulder.

The Astros outfielder has been on the injured list since June 27 due to his shoulder injury, the team said. Before he was sidelined, he hit .288 in 64 games with 14 doubles, five home runs, and 26 RBI with a .785 OPS.

Brantley has spent the last four seasons with the Astros.