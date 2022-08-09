USA's Jordan Larson (R) spikes the ball over Russia's Ekaterina Efimova (L) and Evgeniya Startseva (C) during a match of the FIVB Women's World Cup volleyball between Russia and the US in Osaka on September 27, 2019. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

When to watch volleyball during the 2024 Paris Olympics

Men and women will each compete in volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Matches start on Day 1, Saturday, July 27, and will continue throughout the entire duration of the Games. The final medal matches are expected to be played between Friday, August 9 and Sunday, August 11.

Venue

South Paris Arena #1, found in the Paris Expo complex, will serve as the home of Olympic volleyball in 2024. Originally built in 1923 for the Paris Trade Fair, structures around the complex have been renovated over the years to modernize the facilities for the Olympic Games and the future. The Olympic handball, weightlifting and table tennis will also compete inside buildings around the Paris Expo site.

Competition Schedule