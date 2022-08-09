‘That’s been my goal since I was little’: Houston area teenager trains for US Olympic trials for archery

She now has her sights set on the Olympic Trials

HOUSTON – Instead of competing in sports like soccer or basketball, 18-year-old Houston native Jordan Miners chose archery after watching the movie “Brave.”

“Whenever I was watching Brave, I thought it looked really exciting and I got a bow the following Christmas,” Jordan said.

Since then, Jordan grew to love it competitively, as well. She earned the right to shoot with the U.S Archery team, which boasts the top five archers in the country, and also traveled to compete in Poland with the world team.

“That’s my baby. It’s fun to watch her, it’s fun to watch her shoot. Just seeing the progression she’s made over the years,” Jordan’s mother, Tanya Miners said.

Now, she’s turning her attention to competing at the U.S Olympic trials.

“That’s been my goal since I was little, since I started, since I found out archery was in the Olympics,” Jordan said.

“I’ve already told her if you make it, I’ll be in the stands crying,” Tanya said.

Ad

When Jordan’s not training for herself she’s training others, helping to grow the sport that she loves.

“It’s been a different experience, but I really enjoy it because I like seeing my students progress in the short time that I’ve coached them.”

You can find more about Jordan’s story on her website.