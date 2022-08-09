Houston Texans slash concession prices for top 4 menu items

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans today are unveiling Fan First Deals to continue evolving the gameday experience for fans. The organization, in partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, is slashing prices on four of the most-ordered concessions items for all Texans home games during the 2022 Season.

“We’re excited to unveil an innovative approach to concessions pricing this season,” Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said. “In a world of increasing costs, we chose to decrease the price of select items on gameday. Based on conversations with our fans and insights from our analytics team, we identified the four most-ordered items and adjusted their pricing.”

Fan First Deals offer a total average of a 20% decrease in the prices of the following items. Price reflected below is pre-tax.

Concessions Item 2021 Menu Price 2022 Menu Price % Price Decrease

Ad

Hot Dog $5.49 $3.75 -31.7%

20 oz. Coca-Cola cup soda $4.79 $3.75 -21.7%

Chicken Tenders Basket $10.09 $7.75 -23.2%

16 oz. Bottled Domestic Beer $8.69 $7.95 -8.5%

Ad

As part of Fan First Deals, the Texans will continue to offer $2 12 oz. water, $5 12 oz. domestic draft beer and $2.50 12 oz. domestic beer outside NRG Stadium. Visit www.HoustonTexans.com/deals for more information.