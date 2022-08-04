Houston Texans: The workouts, the playmakers, and the early talk about QB Davis Mills

This is the Houston Texans newsletter emailed out each week by the KPRC 2 Sports team. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

Hello, this is KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in with the latest on the Houston Texans Training camp that opened last Friday at NRG Park. KPRC 2 Sports has been at camp each and every morning covering all of the developments. Ari Alexander, Chancellor Johnson, and I will bring you weekly updates from Camp as well as throughout the regular season. Be on the lookout for our Texans Newsletters!

I wanted to fill you all in on what I’m seeing out there at camp workouts so far as the Texans countdown to their preseason opener a week from Saturday at NRG Stadium against the New Orleans Saints!

HOW TRAINING CAMP WORKS

If you have ever been to a Texans camp practice you know what I’m talking about already. For many of you though, watching practice has never been an option. The Team has a select number of dates they deem “open” to fans. By opening up to fans, I’m talking about fans that are able to log on to the team website and actually claim a free ticket. They cap the number so those tend to go fairly quickly. Last Friday for the camp opener, a smaller number of fans were allowed in. Those were mainly season ticket holders. Saturday was a huge crowd that filled the stands to watch the guys practice in the heat.

Yes, it’s hot out there but the team has installed plenty of shade covering over the stands, so it’s not that bad from their vantage point. Training camp began on July 29 and continues daily, except for a day off each week, and runs through preseason game two. At that point, teams normally transition by breaking camp and getting into a regular routine moving forward through game three and into the regular season.

CAMP WORKOUTS

The team usually starts to trickle out onto the field around 7:45 a.m. from the stadium after crossing on the bridge that’s above Kirby. Some walk and others drive in on golf carts. They make their way across field number one to get set for stretching and mini-drills and then the workout gets ramped up around 8 a.m. or so and runs to anywhere between 9:40 a.m. to 10 a.m. Camp workouts are fun to watch not only for the media but also for the fans. Every minute of practice is scripted out by the coaching staff and there is constant movement. There are roughly 15-20 periods with the time running on the field clock. Period by period position groups are moving around for drills and on the back end of practice is usually the 11 on 11 portion where the offense goes against the defense. First team units go head to head followed by 2nd team, 3rd team and other opportunities for these free agents to shine in front of the coaches.

PLAYMAKERS EARLY IN CAMP

There’s a lot going on during the course of a camp workout. Usually fields 1 and 2 are in use in some capacity. I don’t watch every drill or player but catch as much as is possible along with Ari and Chancellor.

Here are some names on the offensive side that have stood out since last Friday’s first workout:

QB’s: Davis Mills and Kyle Allen have been fairly steady. They’ve certainly misfired, but they’ve run the offense with confidence. Allen is the former UH Cougar QB who is a proven vet.

WR’s: Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins have made several nice catches. Collins has really stood out on his routes and few dropped balls. Other notables have been Chris Moore, Chris Conley, Chad Beebe.

RB’s: Hard to tell with this group this early in camp. One guy I can’t wait to see in a game is #31 Dameon Pierce (4th round-Florida). Great size, North-south runner and is TOUGH!

ALL EYES ON QB DAVIS MILLS

This should not come as a shocker to anyone. The Quarterback always is the center of attention but here in Houston not a day goes by for reporters like me and many others where we are not talking about or analyzing how Davis Mills performs on a given workout day. It’s honestly amusing because every snap and pass is broken down. Roam the media area at practice and there is a lot of chirping about Mills and his performance.

“Mills is making great throws today!”

“Davis and Brandin Cooks are really on the same page!”

“Does Mills have any interceptions today? Were they his fault or the receiver?”

“Red Zone offense really looked good (or bad) today.”

Mills is certainly under the microscope here in his second season. He believes after a full offseason that 2022 can be special. Mills spoke with the media earlier this week after Monday’s practice.

How do you feel about your growth as a quarterback and a leader this offseason? “I feel really good. I think I’ve developed a lot since the end of last season. I think I felt the progression at the end of last year and then really taking it into the offseason, big momentum and stacking on it has allowed me to come out here and start playing really fast at the start of training camp and throughout OTAs. I’m excited to keep progressing.”

What stands out the most from the pass catchers that you have? “I’m excited. Really other than Brandin (Cooks) we have a ton of guys -- him, as well, he’s probably at the top, but right after him we have a ton of guys who are able to contribute and who are really showing every day in practice that they’re going to go out there and make big plays. I mean, it makes it hard on the QBs to go out there and make pre-snap decisions because we want to throw it to all of them. It’ll be exciting. I think there’s a lot of guys stepping up making plays, so it’s going to be exciting once we actually get out there on the field and see who’s going to do it.”

Head Coach Lovie Smith also weighed in on Mills.

You mentioned QB Davis Mills being a leader. “Showing up, every time we open up the building he’s been there. He leads everything. You see him first to do everything and then making plays, it’s established who your leaders are on both sides of the ball. No doubt who ours is. We are going to vote for our captains Monday of the week of the first game. I’m going to vote just like everybody, for one special teams, one offense, one defensive guy. Davis Mills is getting my vote for captain.”

High praise from Head Coach Lovie Smith on his quarterback. Mills certainly is looking every bit the part of a guy who is confident and in charge. The keys to the Texans offense belong to him and now he’s ready to deliver this fall.

Camp is only beginning. Start the countdown to the season opener September 11 at NRG when the Texans host the Colts.