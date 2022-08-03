VYPE 2022 Volleyball Preview - THE DARK HORSES: Klein High Bearkats

Klein High will enter a new era in 2022 as former coach Kate Zora is gone to New Braunfels. Stepping in is State Championship winning coach Cameron Shoffner. In 2018, Shoffner was an assistant on the staff at Kingwood Park when the Panthers won the Class 5A State Championship.

The past two seasons, he was at New Caney and now takes over Klein High. Shoffner inherits a program that reached the Class 6A State Championship game just two years ago in 2020.

“It is no secret of the success that they’ve had,” Shoffner said. “I’m excited to build on that and keep it sustained to where that is the expectation moving forward.”

Shoffner will get to work with North Carolina A&T-commit Mikala Sampson (284 kills, 48 blocks) and Rachel Heilbrun (259 kills) as his main two offensive weapons. Heilbrun will also be big on the defense after leading the Bearkats with 586 digs a year ago.

Kinslee Smith will be the one to get everyone going from the setter position after registering 1,359 assists last season.