Houston Astros trade RHP Jake Odorizzi for Braves’ Will Smith ahead of trade deadline

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi winds up for a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Houston Astros announced Tuesday that they have traded right-hand pitcher Jake Odorizzi in exchange for left-hand pitcher Will Smith from the Atlanta Braves.

The Astros made the announcement ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline at 5 p.m.

Smith, 33, has a recorded 4.38 ERA with 41 strikeouts and five saves in 41 appearances with the team as a closing pitcher. He also tallied 37 saves in 43 chances with 87 strikeouts in just 68.0 innings.

Odorizzi, 32, has gone 4-3 with a 3.75 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 12 starts with the Astros this season. During his time, he went 10-10 with a 4.04 ERA with 137 strikeouts in 36 appearances.

The news comes after Astros received first baseman Trey Mancini in a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. The team also received minor league right-hander Jayden Murray from Tampa Bay and sent Jose Siri to the Rays and minor league right-hander Chayce McDermott to the Orioles, according to the Associated Press.

