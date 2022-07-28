The Sleepers: Concordia Lutheran Crusaders

The Crusaders once again advanced to the TAPPS 6A State Semifinals to face rival St. Agnes Academy in 2021. Concordia Lutheran fell short, 3-1, to the eventual State Champions.

The Crusaders finished the year 36-10 overall and 10-2 in district play. Coach Branden Smeltzer will have some big shoes to fill on the court in 2022.

Gone are all-staters Sophia Keene (Baylor), Sydney Whitfield (Liberty University), Haley Manjack and Adelyn Polk.

But, as always, there is the next wave.

The Class of 2023 is going to be solid with Caitlin Stein (OH), Kinlea Reeder (RS/OH), Kylie Bray (Libero), Avery Long (MB), Caitlyn Carrie (Setter), Faith Wilkins (MB/RS) and Brook Austin (Libero/DS) holding it down.