LEAVING LEGACIES: Stars of the Spring from Concordia Lutheran

At Concordia Lutheran High School, the Class of 2022 was an impressive group that walked across the stage in May and brought a close to successful careers. Get to know some of stars of the spring from Concordia Lutheran.

Jadon Finn: Lacrosse

Jadon Finn

The face of the young Concordia Lutheran lacrosse program has been

Jadon Finn, who earned an all-state nod this season. Finn leaves the program as the leader in career points (59), career goals (43) and career assists (16).

Finn is the Mt. Rushmore of ‘Sader lacrosse as it continues to grow in stature.

Sean Fitzpatrick: Baseball

Sean Fitzpatrick

Sean Fitzpatrick could be the next big thing to come out of Concordia Lutheran, who has four alumni currently in the Majors.

The lean lefty has been one of the most coveted prospects in the state of Texas the last few years.

He is headed to play his college ball at the University of Arkansas.

Courtney Mosemann: Softball

Courtney Mosemann

Courtney Mosemann has been the diamond darling for the Crusader softball team the past few seasons.

She has been leaned on to play multiple positions on the field and is a major leader inside the locker room.

She’s a star in the classroom as well.

Mosemann ended up with a first-team, all-district selection this year along with an academic all-state selection.

