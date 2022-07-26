‘Better than I could have ever imagined’: Danny Amendola, of The Woodlands, announces he’s retiring from NFL

Danny Amendola #80 of the Detroit Lions walks off the field in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Danny Amendola had a chance to continue his career, but despite multiple teams calling, the receiver is instead calling it a career.

“It was better than I could have ever imagined,” Amendola told Adam Schefter of ESPN about his career.

Amendola -- a native of The Woodlands -- is ready to pursue other interests, including having initial talks with broadcasting networks, per Schefter.

Amendola, 36, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2008 by signing with the Cowboys. He spent his rookie season on the team’s practice squad and spent the start of 2009 on the Eagles’ practice squad before the Rams signed him to their active roster on Sept. 22, 2009.

His career took off after that.

