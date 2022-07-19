PHOTO GALLERY: VYPE Houston 2022 Volleyball Photoshoot

Dig, Set, Spike!
Houston is full of volleyball talent and it was on display in June at Kemah Boardwalk for the 2022 VYPE Houston Volleyball Photoshoot.
Nearly 300 athletes came through the media day. Check out some of our favorite pics!
Jacie Meredith, Barbers Hill
Kennedy Kays, Bridgeland
Ashley Richardson, Clear Springs
Courtney O'Brien, Kassidy O'Brien, Cinco Ranch
Carter Galley, Dawson
Kayleigh Dyson, Deer Park
Ava Harrington, Episcopal
Alex Diaz, Cy Woods
Bailey Warren, Fulshear
Caelyn Emmerling, Grand Oaks
Hadley Hodge, Fort Bend Christian Academy
Kennedy Pike, Katy
Navy Omenson, Kingwood Park
Evyn Snook, Magnolia West
Payton Woods, Lake Creek
Bea Angeles, Manvel
Claire Childress, Memorial
Kynzie Lilly, Fort Bend Travis
Tanishua Joseph, Baytown Sterling
Cindy Tchouangwa, Tompkins
Molly Tuozzo, The Woodlands
Ariana Garza, Dobie
Ruthie Swain, Atascocita
Arissa Smith, Ridge Point