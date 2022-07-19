PHOTO GALLERY: VYPE Houston 2022 Volleyball Photoshoot

Dig, Set, Spike!

Houston is full of volleyball talent and it was on display in June at Kemah Boardwalk for the 2022 VYPE Houston Volleyball Photoshoot.

Nearly 300 athletes came through the media day. Check out some of our favorite pics!

Jacie Meredith, Barbers Hill

Kennedy Kays, Bridgeland

Ashley Richardson, Clear Springs

Courtney O'Brien, Kassidy O'Brien, Cinco Ranch

Carter Galley, Dawson

Kayleigh Dyson, Deer Park

Ava Harrington, Episcopal

Alex Diaz, Cy Woods

Bailey Warren, Fulshear

Caelyn Emmerling, Grand Oaks

Hadley Hodge, Fort Bend Christian Academy

Kennedy Pike, Katy

Navy Omenson, Kingwood Park

Evyn Snook, Magnolia West

Payton Woods, Lake Creek

Bea Angeles, Manvel

Claire Childress, Memorial

Kynzie Lilly, Fort Bend Travis

Tanishua Joseph, Baytown Sterling

Cindy Tchouangwa, Tompkins

Molly Tuozzo, The Woodlands

Ariana Garza, Dobie

Ruthie Swain, Atascocita

Arissa Smith, Ridge Point

The photos are now available for purchase by CLICKING HERE