Houston Texans announce home game themes for 2022 season

The Houston Texans unveiled a new Battle Red Helmet that will be worn during the 2022 Season.

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans announced its themes for each home game of the 2022 Season.

The team will kick off its regular season home slate against AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts, by donning white-on-white uniforms for the Liberty White Out game on Sept. 11.

In a primetime home game, the Texans will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 3 for the team’s annual Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm. For the first time during a matchup, the team will wear their new Battle Red Helmets. Additional popular game themes include Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger on Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, Kids Day presented by Texas Children’s Hospital on Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. the Tennessee Titans, Salute to Service presented by Bud Light on Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. the Washington Commanders, and Deep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai on Sunday, Dec. 4 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon will take place at the final regular season game on Sunday, Jan. 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars where fans can win prizes as a part of gameday.

The full list of gameday themes are as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 13 vs. New Orleans Saints - State of Football/ NFL Play Football

Thursday, Aug. 25 vs. San Francisco 49ers - Texans Care presented by Chevron

Sunday, Sept. 11 vs. Indianapolis Colts - Liberty White Out/ NFL Kickoff

Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger (NFL Crucial Catch)

Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. Tennessee Titans - Kids Day presented by Texas Children’s Hospital (NFL PLAY 60)

Thursday, Nov. 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm

Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. Washington Commanders - Salute to Service presented by Bud Light (NFL Salute to Service)

Sunday, Dec. 4 vs. Cleveland Browns - Deep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai (NFL My Cause, My Cleats)

Sunday, Dec. 18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Homecoming

Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon