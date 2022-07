David Fletcher, of Lone Star Sports and Entertainment, speaks with KPRC 2's Randy McIlvoy about the upcoming match pitting Club America against Manchester City at NRG Stadium in Houston.

HOUSTON – Wednesday night at NRG Stadium, English Premier League two-time defending champions Manchester City will play Mexico powerhouse and fan-favorite Club America in an international friendly match at 8 p.m.

KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy spoke with Lone Star Sports and Entertainment general manager David Fletcher in studio Sunday night to talk about the big night for fans.

