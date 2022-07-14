NFL player Michael Brockers holds football camp in Sugar Land

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers hosted a youth football and cheer camp on Saturday at Dulles High School in Sugar Land.

The southeast Houston native was selected 14th overall in the 2012 NFL draft after a two-year collegiate career at Lousiana State Univesity.

Brockers competed for nine seasons with St. Louis and the Los Angeles Rams, recording 28.0 sacks.

His time with the Rams was highlighted by a trip to Super Bowl LIII during the 2018 season where he made seven tackles.

After signing a three-year, $24,000,000 contract with the Lions, the 10-year NFL veteran posted 52 tackles and a sack in 16 starts.

The Brockers Youth Foundation was established by Brockers and his wife, Faith, to benefit underserved youth organizations.

The football and cheer camp is just one-way Brockers enjoys giving back to the Greater Houston area.

“My grandmother, she always said ‘You’ve always got to reach back to the people behind you.’ So this is a little bit of my piece of doing that this year,” Brockers said. “I love it, and I just want to continue doing it.”