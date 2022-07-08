2 Astros prospects invited to 2022 All-Star Futures Game

HOUSTON – The Astros announced Thursday that Space Cowboys pitcher Hunter Brown and catcher Yainer Diaz will represent Houston in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game on July 16 at the Dodgers stadium.

As the name suggests, this event showcases the brightest prospects who are on the verge of an MLB career.

As the Astros top prospect, according to Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, Brown leads the Pacific Coast League in strikeouts with 97, ERA (2.38), and opponents batting average, recording .186 while ranking second in WHIP (1.11).

In his latest showing, Brown tallied five K’s, two walks, and gave up four runs for his sixth win this season.

Brown has continued to polish his fastball with a speed sitting in the high 90s, which he relied on for almost half of his pitches last game.

Since being drafted by the Astros in the fifth round in 2019, Brown has posted a 3.49 ERA in 196 innings.

Joining Brown, Diaz (No. 14 Astros prospect) stands out on offense among the Astros system, hitting .303/ .356/ .510, and 13 home runs.

Coming from Cleveland along with Astros relief pitcher Phil Maton, Diaz was promoted to Class AAA and has hit .240/.304/.540 during his time with the Space Cowboys.