BRINGING THE BOOM: Hintz Leaves Long-Lasting Mark On SPX Football

CARSON HINTZ NEVER GAVE UPON HIS DREAM.

Carson and his father Jimmy continuously messaged college coaches until someone would finally give him a shot. In the end, it was Arkansas State who opened the message and is giving him that chance.

The St. Pius X all-time leader in tackles was given a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Red Wolves and signed with them in February.

“I just felt at home,” Hintz said. “Everything about the town and the college, the coaching staff just really sold me on Arkansas State.The coaching staff, all of them are great guys. It’s a brand-new facility. There was a sense of family that I felt there.”

Hintz, in his time at St. Pius X, rewrote the record books.

In his senior season, Hintz set the new mark for career tackles getting to 260 (144 solo, 116 assisted) in just 29 career games. That is an impressive nine tackles per game. He finished with 16 tackles for loss, 11 QB hurries, eight sacks, five pass deflections, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

“I think I set a pretty good example of what people should strive to do,” Hintz said. “To leave a culture of being great.”

In Hintz’s high school career, the St. Pius X senior ended up playing for three different head coaches. For the past two seasons, Greg Cranfill has been the leader of the locker room.

When Cranfill came in, Hintz said the mantra was“team first”. There was a family atmosphere and Hintz tried to play his role in “helping foster the culture”.

Cranfill will tell you he did just that.“

Carson is one of the most dynamic and impactful football players in the history of St Pius X football,” Cranfill said. “He understands the importance of doing his job in the classroom, in the weight room, and on the field on Friday night. He is a two-year captain and has always been about “the TEAM” first.

“Carson would do whatever he could to help lead the Panthers to victory.”

The “lead by example" guy that Hintz is played two sports at St. Pius X in his career, starring for the football and baseball teams. Between the two sports, Hintz’s favorite thing to do was “hitting somebody hard”on the gridiron.

Getting to this place in his life, being the all-time leader in tackles, signing to play college football, being the leader on and off the field, Hintz admits that this wasn’t done alone.“

He’s everything. He’s my biggest fan,” Hintz said of his father Jimmy. “He taught me everything I know, I wouldn’t be anything without my dad.”