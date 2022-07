Ahead of the Astros Thursday win at Minute Maid Park against the Yankees, KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy and sports anchor/reporter Ari Alexander took a few minutes to chat about their thoughts on the season so far.

Watch their conversation in the video player above and share your own opinions on the Astros success in the comment section below.

