IMPROVING HER GAME: Sanborn Takes Big Steps In Basketball, Earns College Nod

THE MIX OF NERVOUSNESS AND EXCITEMENT ALL AT THE SAME TIME CAN CREATE A UNIQUE FEELING WITHIN A PERSON ASTHEY START A NEW JOURNEY.

For Breelyn Sanborn, that was the feeling as she walked into St. Pius X two years ago. Coming to a new school, joining a new team can be a lot to take in at once but the move paid off.

"It was a new environment.New chance,” Sanborn said. “I feel like I got a lot better as a person and better athletically.”

The improvements Sanborn made an impact on the future of her basketball career.

After her junior season, Sanborn – who averaged 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as a junior for St.Pius X – committed to the University of Incarnate Word in July and signed with the Cardinals this year.

“The coaching staff, the city and my team,” Sanborn said. “The whole community I really liked it. I fell in love with it when I went and visited. I’m super excited.”

Playing college basketball was something that she knew she wanted to do her entire life since she started playing the game at a young age.

Ad

Sanborn loves the “competitiveness and winning” aspect of the game, which she was able to do quite a bit of under DeMya Wheatfall.

Being under a coach who succeeded at the next level and in the WNBA , Sanborn said had a huge affect on her.

“She was a role model,” she said. “I would like to play pro or in the WNBA, so having somebody like that to look up to helps me push myself further.”

As far as her own legacy at St. Pius X?“

[I want to be remembered for] how we changed the program and won a lot more games,” Sanborn said. “I just [want them to] continue to win and get the program better.”