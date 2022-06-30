Source: Jae’Sean Tate signs 3-year deal with Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 30: Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Toyota Center on March 30, 2022 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement(Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Jae’Sean Tate and the Houston Rockets have agreed to a 3-year contract worth $22.1 million, a league source tells KPRC 2. The Rockets had previously declined Tate’s $1.8 million team option as way to work together on a new deal with the forward.

Tate made the 2020-21 All-Rookie First Team, and improved upon a number of stats in 2021-22.

Tate has started 135 of 148 games played for the Rockets the past two season, averaging 11.6 points per game while typically taking the toughest defensive assignment.

Tate is represented by E.J. Kusnyer and Jordan Cornish of Beyond Athlete Management.