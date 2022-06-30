BEARKAT BOUND! SPX’s Schultea excited for next journey

When Kayleigh Schultea was 15 years old, the St. Pius X senior knew she wanted to play volleyball at the college level.

There was no doubt in her mind that she would one day be suiting up at the next level. Come next fall, that will be for the Sam Houston Bearkats. VYPE caught up with the future Bearkat to get the 411.

VYPE: Once you decided to play college volleyball, did your drive change a little?

SCHULTEA: Ever since then, [the work] was ramped up a lot. Because I had to work extra hard.

VYPE: What does it mean to you to get to go play college volleyball?

SCHULTEA: It is the biggest honor ever getting the opportunity to go play Division I volleyball.

VYPE: What are your initial goals once arriving at Sam Houston?

SCHULTEA: “Freshman AllAmerican for sure. Then All-American every year after that.

VYPE: What do you enjoy the most about volleyball?

SCHULTEA: It is non-stop. You can’t take a break and think about it. It is just straight athleticism.

VYPE: Who has been your biggest supporter?

SCHULTEA: My family. They’ve supported me every step of the way. They were at all my