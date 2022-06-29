Rockets decline Jae’Sean Tate’s team option, but that could be good news for him and Houston

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 30: Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Toyota Center on March 30, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets have declined forward Jae’Sean Tate’s $1.8 million team option, which sets up Tate to become a restricted free agent, a league source confirmed to KPRC 2.

It also increases the likelihood Tate and the Rockets will work out a separate deal, which would pay Tate more than the team option, a league source tells KPRC 2.

Multiple league sources say the Rockets think highly of Tate both on and off the court and wanted to reward their undrafted signee.

Tate made the 2020-21 All-Rookie First Team, and improved upon a number of stats in 2021-22.

Tate has started 135 of 148 games played for the Rockets the past two season, averaging 11.6 points per game while typically taking the toughest defensive assignment.