Houston Rockets introduce 2022 draft picks 🚀🏀

HOUSTON – For the second straight year, the Houston Rockets selected three players in the first round of the NBA draft, and on Friday afternoon the team welcomed them to the city of Houston.

“I’m excited to be a part of a new family. An organization that’s on the come up, so I’m just happy to be here,” Rockets’ 3rd overall pick, Jabari Smith Jr. said.

The three draft selections all played against each other in college as members of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), but will now team up to help bring a third championship to the organization.

“The thing about both of my teammates is they just want to be winners, and they’re willing to do whatever it takes to win,” Rockets’ point guard, Tyty Washington said.

The front office and fans will get a chance to watch the Rockets’ rookies take the floor for the first time on July 7 at the NBA summer league.