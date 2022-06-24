WINTER WRAP: FBCA Looks To Build Upon Success of 2021-2022 Winter Seasons

BASKETBALL

FBCA’S BOYS FINISHED 14-15 ON THE COURT IN 2021-22, AND THE GIRLS FINISHED 17-14. BOTH TEAMS FINISHED FOURTH IN THEIR RESPECTIVE DISTRICTS.

Junior point guard Samuel Cole earned his secondstraight all-state honor for his play this season. Cole averaged 22 points, five assists and five steals per game and is one of the top talents in the Class of 2023 in the Greater Houston area.

The Eagles’ girls were led by all-state selection Madison Dunn. The senior averaged 7.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.6 steals. Senior Angel Nwodu added 9.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game for the Eagles.

SWIMMING

FBCA’S GIRLS SWIM TEAM WRAPPED UP A STELLAR SEASON WITH AN EIGHTH-PLACE FINISH AT THE TAPPS DIVISION II STATE SWIM MEET IN FEBRUARY.

The Eagles scored 103 points as a team, eight points behind sixth-place St. Joseph. Twenty-six total teams competed at the meet.

Ad

Junior Whitney Childs took silver in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.51. Childs also finished sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.22).

Senior Darian McMillen (200-yard IM, 100-yard freestyle), senior Madelyn Pozzi (100-yard freestyle), sophomore Aly Gregorek (50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle) and senior Brooke Byers (100-yard butterfly, 100-yard backstroke) also represented the Eagles at State in their respective events.

The FBCA boys finished 17th at State out of 25 teams.

Senior Grant Klatt wrapped up a decorated high school career in fine fashion.

Klatt finished second in the 200-yard IM with a time of 1:53.55. He also took silver in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 49.19 seconds. Klatt had entered the year winning gold in the event each of the previous three seasons.

Sophomore Jacob Bjorngjeld (100-yard freestyle) also represented FBCA at State.

SOCCER

FBCA’S BOYS AND GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS WERE WELL-REPRESENTED IN THE POSTSEASON HONORS.

Ad

On the boys side, the Eagles named senior defender Austin Westfahl first-team, all-district. Sophomore forward Emanuel Montoya was named to the second team, while sophomore forward Daniel Bassey was named to the honorable-mention team.

For the Eagles’ girls, sophomore forward Kyra Whitman, who also enjoyed an outstanding year as a cross country runner, and junior midfielder Elizabeth Ingraham were named first team, all-district.

Sophomore defender Ruth Tamuno and freshman goalkeeper Ava Franco were named to the second team. Freshman forward Sydney Ferguson, senior midfielder Madeline Font, and senior defender Abigail Preng were named as honorable mention selections.

Whitman was a star on the field. She was also recognized as an all-state, honorable-mention pick.